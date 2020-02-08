|
TOVEY
Kay
Retired Teacher of Ford House
(Leeds Girls High School)
On February 5th 2020, peacefully at
Tolson Grange Care Home, Huddersfield, Kay, aged 88 years, formerly of Ilkley,
West Yorkshire.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Derrick,
dear Mother of David, Alison and Richard, Mother-in-Law of Ginny, Mathew and Jayne and loving Grandma of Daniel, Jonny, Tom, Nick, Freya and Emma.
A service to celebrate the life of Kay will take place at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel, Sheffield, on
Thursday 13th February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations are appreciated in Kay's memory to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
T W Birks and Son,
Woodhead Road, Holmfirth
01484 683322.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020