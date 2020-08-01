|
BRAYSHAW Keith 1941-2020
Treasured and happy memories of Keith
who died 26th July 2020.
Beloved Husband of Audrey.
Dearly loved Father/Father in law of
Kirstie, Nick, Clare and Tim.
Adored Grandad B to Lizzy and James, Chris, Patrick, Megan and Hannah.
Great Grandad to Rosie.
A good friend to many!
No flowers by request but donations, if so desired, to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Please find link below.
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/26-07-2020-keith-brayshaw/
Private family funeral service to be held
at Rawdon Crematorium on
10th August at 12:40 pm.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held when restrictions allow.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 1, 2020