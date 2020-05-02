|
|
|
BUCKHAM
Keith Anthony
Peacefully on April 22nd in
York Hospital, aged 85.
Beloved husband of the late Pamela,
adored Dad of Joanne and Nicholas.
Loving father in law of Sarah and the
late Sid. Beloved Grandpa of Henry,
Louis, Annie and the late Reuben. Dear
brother in law of Richard and Christine.
Private family service in St. Everilda's
Church Grounds, Poppleton on May 19th.
Donations if so desired will be for York
Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Enquiries please to CHAPMAN MEDD
Funeral Directors, Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020