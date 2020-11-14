Home

F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Keith Cribbin Notice
CRIBBIN Revd. Keith Murray Janet with Andrew and Hannah wish
to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence
received on the sad loss of Keith.
Special thanks to Revd. Alison Askew and Revd. Clive Handford for their support and the service of
comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks go to all at
Church Lane Surgery, Boroughbridge, to Dr. Richard Fletcher and all at
Park Street Surgery, Ripon with the team at Lister House for their
dedicated care and attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020
