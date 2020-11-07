|
|
|
Marsden Keith On October 25th, aged 94,
peacefully at home.
The much loved husband of Patsy,
loving Father of
Jon, Andrew, Miles and Robert.
Loving Stepfather to Lucy and Andrew and a much loved Grandpa
and Great Grandpa.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday 9th November.
The cortege will pass Cliffe Castle Main Gate on Skipton Road at 12.00 noon and onward past
Keighley R.U.F.C at 12.05 en route
to Skipton Crematorium,
friends may gather at either, should they wish to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith will
be for Manorlands Hospice.
To leave a message of condolence or to make a donation in memory of Keith please visit the obituaries
page at www.lyndonmleeson.co.uk
For further enquiries please contact
Lyndon Leeson Funeral Services,
The Old Stable,
51 Bridge Street,
Oakworth, BD22 7PX.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020