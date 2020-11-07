Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Marsden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Marsden

Notice Condolences

Keith Marsden Notice
Marsden Keith On October 25th, aged 94,
peacefully at home.

The much loved husband of Patsy,
loving Father of
Jon, Andrew, Miles and Robert.
Loving Stepfather to Lucy and Andrew and a much loved Grandpa
and Great Grandpa.

A private funeral service will take place on Monday 9th November.
The cortege will pass Cliffe Castle Main Gate on Skipton Road at 12.00 noon and onward past
Keighley R.U.F.C at 12.05 en route
to Skipton Crematorium,
friends may gather at either, should they wish to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith will
be for Manorlands Hospice.

To leave a message of condolence or to make a donation in memory of Keith please visit the obituaries
page at www.lyndonmleeson.co.uk

For further enquiries please contact
Lyndon Leeson Funeral Services,
The Old Stable,
51 Bridge Street,
Oakworth, BD22 7PX.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -