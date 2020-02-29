Home

MOXON
Keith Brian
Passed away peacefully at home on
23rd February 2020, aged 88 years.

Much loved husband of the late Marjorie and a loving dad and father in law.

Funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church, Church Fenton on Friday 6th March at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to St Mary's Church Funds for which a plate will be provided at the service.

Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
