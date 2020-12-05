|
STAMPER Keith Anthony Passed away suddenly at home on November 24th 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Sue, a very much loved dad of Joanne and Paul, a dearly loved pampsi and grandpa to Bethany, Isla, Gary, Christopher and Jonathan.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service will take at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Pickering, on Thursday December 17th at 12:00 noon, followed by a private cremation. The cortege will leave Westgate Carr Road at 11:30am and make its way along Westgate to the Ropery,
up the Market Place, down Smiddy Hill
and up Hallgarth to the Church
for friends to pay their last respects.
Please abide to social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired may be given for Kirkbymoorside Surgery and District Nurses and may be sent
c/o Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ Tel 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020