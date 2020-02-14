|
|
|
THOMPSON
Keith
On 29th January, peacefully at his home, Keith passed away, aged 84 years, of Bingley. Dearly loved husband of Doreen and loving dad, grandad and great-grandad.
Committal will be at
Nab Wood Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 11.30am, family only. Afterwards a celebration of his life at Bingley Baptist Church at 1pm, please feel free to join us. Refreshments afterwards downstairs. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to Manorlands.
All enquiries to Melia Powell Funeral Services, 01274 567110.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2020