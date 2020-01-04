|
|
|
HALLEY
Ken
Peacefully at home on 27th December 2019. Beloved Husband of June,
much loved and respected Father and Father-in-Law to Ian, Neil, Odeyne and Jayne. Proud Grandad to Matthew,
Danielle, Jack and Luke.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Sleights on
Saturday 11th January 2020 at 12 noon, prior to a private cremation later.
Donations if desired to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and
Sleights Sports Field in Ken's memory.
Resting at Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors, Whitby, YO22 4JG.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020