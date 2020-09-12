Home

S C Bainbridge
3 Princess Road
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7JP
01653 692926
Ken Harrison

Notice Condolences

Ken Harrison Notice
Harrison Ken formerly of Fangdale Cottage/
Lodge Farm, Hovingham.
Passed away on August 27th 2020,
aged 89 years, in the care of his
'Glencoe family', Whitby.
He lived a full and varied life.
Champion of many a cause.
Finally at peace and reunited with his beloved Pat. Father to John and Janet, very very proud Grandad and Great Grandad.

'Always in our hearts and memories.'

Private cremation.
All enquiries to
S. C. Bainbridge
Funeral Directors
Tel 01653 692926
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020
