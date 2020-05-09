Home

Hortons Funeral Directors (North Cave)
The Old Police Box, Newport Road
Brough, East Yorkshire HU15 2NY
(143) 042-3031
The Haltemprice Crematorium
Ken Noble Notice
NOBLE
Ken

Passed away peacefully on
5th May 2020 at home surrounded by his family, aged 88 years.

A dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father to Chris, Jane, Katie, son-in-law Ian and daughter-in-law Gilly.
Beloved grandad of Tom, Angus, Georgina, Lucy, Hannah and Joseph.

He will be sadly missed by all his loving family, friends and farming colleagues.

A private service will be held on
Friday 15th May at The Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby.

Enquiries to
Hortons Funeral Services
The Old Police Box
Newport Road
North Cave, HU15 2NY
01430 423031
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020
