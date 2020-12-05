|
BARKER Kenneth Michael (Mick) 15.12.38 - 26.11.20
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, wonderful Dad to Karen, Jacqui
and Alison, a very proud Grandad to Matthew, Chloe, Katie, Ben,
Jamie and Tom and Father-in-law to Andrew and Ashley, passed away peacefully at home.
A private service will take place on Thursday 10th December at 1pm at
St Michael's Church, Malton,
followed by a private Interment in Wintringham Churchyard.
The cortege will leave
Castle Howard Road at 12:20pm and make its way to Mick's Garage
(K M Barker) for 12:35pm.
It will leave at 12:40pm and make its way along Castlegate, up Wheelgate, up Finkle Street and round the
Market Place to the Church.
Family flowers only but donations in Mick's memory can be made to Marie Curie and may be sent via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theoneandonlymickbarker or c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley,
York, YO62 5DQ
Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020