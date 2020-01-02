|
|
|
BUTTERWORTH
KENNETH
(KEN)
Passed away peacefully in St. James's Hospital on 17th December aged 93 years. Dearly beloved husband of Phyllis,
much loved father of Susan, Peter and Michael and a loving grandpa of John, Becky, James and Kate. Also a loved father in law of David and Gill. Ken will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service and Cremation
will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 3rd January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be given for
Marie Curie Cancer Care, a collection box
will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Slaters of Horsforth,
0113 258 2395.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 2, 2020