Dr Kenneth Kaye MBChB 29th February 1928 -
21st November 2020
Ken passed away peacefully
with his family at his side,
on the 21st November 2020,
at the age of 92.
Ken was born to Alfred and Edith, in Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield, in 1928; the son of a farmer, with older brother Joseph and younger brother Peter.
Ken studied at King James Grammar School in Almondbury, before joining the RAF from school to train in electronics.
He was stationed near Eastbourne, where he was seriously injured in a motorcycling accident. He spent 2 ½ years in Eastbourne Hospital, where his legs were saved from amputation.
This inspired him to train in Medicine, and in 1958, he gained his Medical Degree from Sheffield University . In 1956, Ken married Brenda, and in 1959 and 1962, respectively, they had sons; David and Tim. Ken founded the Goldthorpe Group Medical Practice in 1960 where he was the Senior Partner, until he retired from General Practice at the age of 60.
Ken was involved in motor racing, played golf, enjoyed salmon fishing, and amateur photography, in addition to being a successful race horse owner. Ken was a supporter of several charities; the most notable of which, was the Leukaemia Research Fund.
He will be missed sorely by his children, grandchildren, family and friends, to whom he has devoted much of his life. It is with sadness that we say goodbye to a very special, and very loved, gentleman.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020