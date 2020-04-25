|
|
|
KIRK
Kenneth William
(Farmer of Grange Ash Farm, Newport)
Passed away peacefully at home
on 15th April 2020, aged 87 years.
A dearly loved and loving dad,
father-in-law and grandad.
Sadly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
A funeral service is to be held for
immediate family only but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Any enquiries to
Hortons Funeral Services
The Old Police Box
Newport Road
North Cave, HU15 2NY
01430 423031
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020