Kenneth Kirk

Kenneth Kirk Notice
KIRK
Kenneth William
(Farmer of Grange Ash Farm, Newport)

Passed away peacefully at home
on 15th April 2020, aged 87 years.

A dearly loved and loving dad,
father-in-law and grandad.
Sadly missed by all his loving
family and friends.

A funeral service is to be held for
immediate family only but a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Any enquiries to
Hortons Funeral Services
The Old Police Box
Newport Road
North Cave, HU15 2NY
01430 423031
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020
