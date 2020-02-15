Home

MILNES
Kenneth Arthur
Passed away peacefully on
February 7th, aged 91 years.
Loving husband of the late Anne,
dear father of Martin and Graham,
a much loved Grandpa and Great-grandpa, a Gentleman and a Friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Nab Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 10.10am followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Johns Church, Menston at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations are for Martin House Hospice.
Enquiries to J Waite & Son,
Tel. 01943 872485
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020
