PARKIN
Kenneth
Sadly passed away suddenly at home
on 11th May, aged 83 years,
of Hambleton Nr Selby.
A much loved husband and friend to Anne.
Proud and treasured father to
Susan, Andrew and Jonty.
Dear father in law to
Stuart, Amanda and Kerry.
Adored and loved grandad to Thomas, Olivia, Seth, Jessica and Leah.
A kind gentleman, respected
and sadly missed by all.
Private family service and cremation.
Donations in memory can be
made directly to
Heart Research UK or
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020