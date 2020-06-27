|
|
|
THOMPSON
Kenneth
Passed away peacefully at
Lofthouse Grange Care Home
on 21 June aged 88.
Beloved husband to the late Ann Thompson, loving father of Colin, Joanne and Tina and a much loved Grandad. A friend to many.
A small graveside service will take place on Friday 3rd July 1.00pm with the
Funeral Cortège starting at Kay's corner at 12:45 passing through the village for all to share their respect of Ken's life.
All family and friends will be welcome to attend the Memorial Service which
will be arranged at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Any enquiries to
Hill's Funeral Directors
01845 525064
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 27, 2020