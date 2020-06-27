Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Thompson

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Thompson Notice
THOMPSON
Kenneth
Passed away peacefully at
Lofthouse Grange Care Home
on 21 June aged 88.

Beloved husband to the late Ann Thompson, loving father of Colin, Joanne and Tina and a much loved Grandad. A friend to many.

A small graveside service will take place on Friday 3rd July 1.00pm with the
Funeral Cortège starting at Kay's corner at 12:45 passing through the village for all to share their respect of Ken's life.

All family and friends will be welcome to attend the Memorial Service which
will be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK.

Any enquiries to
Hill's Funeral Directors
01845 525064
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -