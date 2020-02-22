|
|
|
FRANK
Laura Helen
Of Malton, passed away suddenly at home
on February 15th 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Donald, a much loved mum of Graham and Nigel, a loving grandma of Kelly, Donna and Emma and a devoted great grandma to her eleven great grandchildren and her one great great grandchild.
Funeral Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon,
on Tuesday 3rd March at 1:30pm.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, may be given for
Malton Hospital League of Friends,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services, Tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020