Leonard Metcalfe
METCALFE
Leonard
May 17th 2020,
peacefully in hospital, aged 86 years,
Leonard Metcalfe of Skelding near Ripon, dear brother of the late Jack, brother-in-law of Cynthia, much loved uncle of Rob and Lynne, dearly loved great-uncle of Jodie and Katie and cousin of Peter and Cheryl.
The funeral service and interment
will take place privately.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

