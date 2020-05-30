Or Copy this URL to Share

METCALFE

Leonard

May 17th 2020,

peacefully in hospital, aged 86 years,

Leonard Metcalfe of Skelding near Ripon, dear brother of the late Jack, brother-in-law of Cynthia, much loved uncle of Rob and Lynne, dearly loved great-uncle of Jodie and Katie and cousin of Peter and Cheryl.

The funeral service and interment

will take place privately.



