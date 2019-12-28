|
|
|
JONES
Leslie (Les)
Of Wrelton, passed away suddenly at home on December 16th 2019 aged 87 years.
Husband of Anne, father to Tim
and a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired may be given for the British Heart Foundation and the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
Please wear a splash of colour.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019