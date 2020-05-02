|
|
|
MORRIS
Leslie
Passed away suddenly in
Leeds General Infirmary on
April 19th 2020, aged 87 years.
A dear loving husband of Pat,
devoted father of Alison,
Richard and the late Judith,
father in law to Andrew, Kate and David.
A very dear Grandad to Gregory, Charlotte,
Megan, Briony, Lois, Anna and Maddie
and a cherished 'great granddad Les'
to 7 great grandchildren.
He was a kind, charitable and
unassuming gentle gentleman.
Retired Managing Partner
of Walker Morris Solicitors.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral followed by cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at 12pm.
Family flowers only by request however donations may be made in memory of Les by going online in memory of a loved one "Leslie Morris" at yorkshireairambulance.org.uk.
A thanksgiving and celebration of
Les's life will take place at a later date.
For further information please contact
Coop Funeralcare - Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020