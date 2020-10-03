|
PARFITT Leslie Harrison On 25th September 2020,
passed away peacefully, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Lesley, beloved father of Heather and Joanne, a brother, father in law and proud grandad.
The cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday 14th October for
private service and cremation.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society and British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to McNulty Funeral Home,
tel 01484 426278.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020