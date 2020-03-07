|
|
|
RICKATSON
Leslie (Les)
Peacefully in Rivermead Nursing Home on February 27th 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Sue, a dearly loved father of Anthony, Kathryn and Anna,
father in law of Simon, a loving grandfather of Louise, Susie, Alice and JJ and a
very dear brother of Brenda
and the late Sheila.
Funeral Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Monday 16th March at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations
if desired may be given for
Yorkshire Cancer Research,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services Tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020