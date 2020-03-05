|
ROTHWELL
Lewis Edward
On 29th February 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
Edward, aged 95 years,
of New Mill, Holmfirth.
Former Head Master of Central Kaye's College, Huddersfield.
The dearly loved husband of Margaret,
dear father of James and the late Charles,
father in law of Victoria and Avril and a proud grandpa of Freddie, Kate and Harriet.
Funeral service at
St John's Church, Penistone
on Monday 23rd March at 12 noon,
followed by Interment at
Stottercliffe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, are to be shared between St John's Church and St Anne's Church, Carlecotes c/o F Lindley & Son
Tel: 01484 682387.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 5, 2020