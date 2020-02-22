|
|
|
BARKER
Lucy Barbara
nee Vickers
17.5.1929 ~ 13.2.2020
Peacefully passed away at her home,
Charity Farm, aged 90 years.
Reunited with her late husband Maurice and son James. Loving mother of Robin, Jill & Stella, a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Oswald's Church, Crowle, on
Wednesday 26th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, for the benefit of the NSPCC may be left at the service or sent c/o R Wallace
& Son, Funeral Directors, 27 High St, Crowle, DN17 4LD : 01724 488565.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020