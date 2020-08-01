|
|
|
LLOYD Malcolm Died peacefully at home on 23rd July 2020, aged 63, after being recently diagnosed
with a rare form of lung cancer.
Former solicitor at Pinsents (national managing partner) and Ward Hadaway.
He greatly loved community life in Sandsend, N.Yorks, including its local church and boat club.
Survived by Helen his wife,
David and Sofia their son and
daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.
When permitted there will be a thanksgiving service
at St. Mary's, Sandsend.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 1, 2020