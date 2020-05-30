Malcolm Murray
MURRAY
Malcolm
Of Leicester formerly of
Calverley, West Yorkshire.
Sadly passed away on 19th May 2020,
aged 76 years.
With love and fond memories
from The Murray family.
Further enquiries to Lee Cooper Independent Funeral Director,
The Old Courthouse, Belvoir Road, Coalville, Leicestershire. LE67 3PN. (01530) 814 999.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
