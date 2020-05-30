Or Copy this URL to Share

MURRAY

Malcolm

Of Leicester formerly of

Calverley, West Yorkshire.

Sadly passed away on 19th May 2020,

aged 76 years.

With love and fond memories

from The Murray family.

Further enquiries to Lee Cooper Independent Funeral Director,

The Old Courthouse, Belvoir Road, Coalville, Leicestershire. LE67 3PN. (01530) 814 999.



