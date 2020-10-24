|
|
|
WEBSTER Malcolm (Formerly of Websters Trailers)
On October 13th peacefully passed away in The Friarage Hospital, Northallerton,
aged 85 years.
Malcolm, a true Yorkshire character
was husband of the late Kathleen.
A much loved Father of Graham and Gary, Father in law to Bronwen and Sue and Grandfather to Katie, Freddy, Benedict, Alexander and Mariella.
Due to Covid rules the funeral will be private and for immediate family only.
Anyone wishing to pay their respects
will be able to see the funeral car pass through the village of Ingleby Cross
towards the War Memorial on
Monday, November 2nd at 1:00pm.
Please respect current social distancing rules on the day.
Rather than flowers, the family respectfully request that people who wish to honour Malcolm's memory do so by making
a donation in his name to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020