|
|
|
GARNETT
Margaret
1930 - 2020
Peacefully on Thursday 16th April 2020
at Hopton Cottage Care Home,
formerly of Church Lane, Mirfield,
aged 90, Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Raymond, much loved mother of Anne and Richard, dear mother-in-law,
loving granny and great granny.
Margaret will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Donations, if so desired for the benefit of
the R.N.L.I. may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk
- Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020