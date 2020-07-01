|
|
|
Harvey
Margaret
Aged 87.
Died peacefully at Rivermead Nursing Home on 25th June 2020.
A highly regarded lifetime resident of Pickering and a loyal servant of
Ryedale Council, the Methodist Church
and the North Yorkshire community.
A much loved friend of many.
A private cremation to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
Resting at Ken Thompson Funeral Directors, 59 Middleton Rd, Pickering, YO18 8AL. Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 1, 2020