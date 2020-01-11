Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00
Shadwell Methodist Chapel
Margaret Hatfield Notice
HATFIELD
Margaret Elizabeth
Née Grimshaw
Margaret passed away peacefully on
1st January 2020, aged 91 years.
Widow of Robert, beloved Mum of Julian, Corinne, Simon, Sarah & Joanna.
Treasured Nana of Sally, Jane, Ruth,
Billy, Oliver & Charlie.
Much loved by her extended family.

Her Funeral Service will take place at Shadwell Methodist Chapel on
Wednesday 15th January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu to
NCH and Alzheimer's Society.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes
Funeral Services.
Tel. 0113 2480953.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020
