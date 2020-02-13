|
|
|
IWANUSCHAK
Margaret
Passed away peacefully at
Oulton Manor Residential Home,
on 30th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving and loyal Wife to the late Vic, together again, much loved Mam to Vic
& Stephen, also a loving Mother-in-law,
Gran & Great-Gran.
Service will take place at Christ the
Saviour Church, Swinnow, on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 12.20pm followed
by burial at Pudsey Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Bramley Tel:- 0113 2360673.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 13, 2020