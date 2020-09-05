Home

Margaret Lane
LANE Margaret Late of Byram-cum-Sutton.
Passed away peacefully with her family
by her side in Alba Rose Care Home
on September 1st 2020 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bas,
a much loved mum of John and Kate, mother-in-law to Katherine and Jim and a dearly loved granny to Scarlett and Chloe.
Due to the current situation a
Private Cremation will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Tuesday 15th September at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations
if desired may be given for
Macmillan Cancer Support and may be sent c/o Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ. Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 5, 2020
