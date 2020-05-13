|
|
|
RHODES
Margaret
89 from Long Marston,
formerly Collingham.
Sadly passed away peacefully at
Thistle Hill Nursing Home on 7th May,
after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was the much loved mother to the late Andrew and wife to the late Cliff.
Margaret (Maggie) was a great character
who loved life and was loved
by all who knew her.
Huge thanks to Thistle Hill Care Home
for all their wonderful care.
A private Crematorium Service
will take place this month and there will be
a Memorial Service at Long Marston Church
to celebrate Margaret's life later this year.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 13, 2020