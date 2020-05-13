Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Long Marston Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rhodes

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rhodes Notice
RHODES
Margaret
89 from Long Marston,
formerly Collingham.
Sadly passed away peacefully at
Thistle Hill Nursing Home on 7th May,
after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was the much loved mother to the late Andrew and wife to the late Cliff.
Margaret (Maggie) was a great character
who loved life and was loved
by all who knew her.

Huge thanks to Thistle Hill Care Home
for all their wonderful care.

A private Crematorium Service
will take place this month and there will be
a Memorial Service at Long Marston Church
to celebrate Margaret's life later this year.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -