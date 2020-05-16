|
SMITH
Margaret
nee Ingham
Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully on
1st May 2020, aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the late Peter Smith,
loving mother of Rachel, James and Charlotte and a treasured granny.
A private cremation service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium followed by a memorial service at a later date.
Special thanks to all the staff at Wetherby Manor who cared for Margaret.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, funeral directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 16, 2020