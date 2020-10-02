|
|
|
Spencer Margaret Elaine
(nee Brearley) Peacefully on the 26th September at Hartshead Manor Care Home, Margaret, aged 89 years of Liversedge.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph, much loved mother of John, dearly loved sister of the late Moira, loving daughter of John
and Mary Brearley.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 8th October, 10:00am, at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Heckmondwike
tel 01924 401143.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 2, 2020