Thornton
Margaret
Peacefully in Wharfedale General Hospital on 4 March, aged 91 years.

Much loved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mum of Pamela, Joy and Andrew, loving grandma and great grandma of Rachael, Thomas, Emma, Sam,
Esmé and Thea.

Funeral service will take place at
St. Peters Parish Church, Rawdon on Wednesday 18 March at 2.00pm, followed by private family cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Church, a box for which will be available
at the service.

Any enquiries to Denison's Funeral Services Guiseley. Tel 01943 872619.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 11, 2020
