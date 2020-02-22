|
|
|
WALKER
Margaret
"Peggy"
Former program director at the
BBC in Manchester.
Originally of Roundhay, Leeds.
Passed away on 8th February 2020,
shortly after having
reached her 100th birthday.
She will be sadly missed by all her family.
A service to celebrate Peggy's life will take
place at Stonefall Crematorium,
Harrogate on Friday 28th February
at 3:00pm. No flowers please.
Donations in lieu for Alzheimers
Research can be given at the service. Enquiries to G.E. Hartley
& Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020