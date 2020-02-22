Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Walker

Notice Condolences

Margaret Walker Notice
WALKER
Margaret
"Peggy"
Former program director at the
BBC in Manchester.
Originally of Roundhay, Leeds.
Passed away on 8th February 2020,
shortly after having
reached her 100th birthday.
She will be sadly missed by all her family.
A service to celebrate Peggy's life will take
place at Stonefall Crematorium,
Harrogate on Friday 28th February
at 3:00pm. No flowers please.
Donations in lieu for Alzheimers
Research can be given at the service. Enquiries to G.E. Hartley
& Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -