WHITELEY

Margaret Kathleen

(nee Hawe)

Passed away peacefully at

Harrogate District Hospital

on Monday 11th May 2020.

Formerly of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home and of Marton Le Moor where

she was sub postmistress for 34 years.

Loving Mother and Nannie who had

a wonderful smile for everyone.

Private family cremation at

Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate,

family flowers only please.



