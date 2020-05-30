Margaret Whiteley
WHITELEY
Margaret Kathleen
(nee Hawe)
Passed away peacefully at
Harrogate District Hospital
on Monday 11th May 2020.
Formerly of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home and of Marton Le Moor where
she was sub postmistress for 34 years.
Loving Mother and Nannie who had
a wonderful smile for everyone.
Private family cremation at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate,
family flowers only please.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
