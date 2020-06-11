|
Whiteley Margaret Kathleen
(nee Hawe) Diane, Richard, Nigel, Allan and all the family would like to thank everyone for all their kind messages, flowers
and cards received.
We would also like thank The Boroughbridge Manor Care Home staff for their love, care and compassion given during
the last two years.
Thank you Karen Gardener for conducting the small but beautiful service, and John Wilson and Son.
There will be a celebration of Margaret's Life at a later date, when circumstances permit.
John Wilson and Son,
7 St.James Square, Boroughbridge,
N. Yorks, YO51 9BA
Tel 01423322508
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 11, 2020