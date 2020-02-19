|
WITHEY
Margaret
(nee Boff)
Aged 100.
February 7th, peacefully in
Crystal Court Care Home,
Pannal, Harrogate.
Beloved wife of the late Norman,
much loved mum of David and Paul,
dear mother-in-law to Pamela and Carol,
loving granny to Conrad,
Heather, James and Jonathan,
loving great granny to Conor, Max, Eleanor, Fergus, Ava, Alice, Eva, Florence, Zara, Samuel, Ethan and Joseph.
Service at Stonefall Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society and St Robert's Roman Catholic Church, Harrogate. A plate will be provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 19, 2020