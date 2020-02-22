|
|
|
SPEARMAN
Maria
February 12th 2020,
peacefully at The Moors Care Centre, Ripon after a long illness, aged 89 years,
Maria Spearman (née Añonuevo Castillo)
of Boroughbridge, beloved wife of the late David, much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Service at St James' Church, Boroughbridge on Friday February 28th at 10.30 a.m. followed by interment.
Flowers are welcome, if desired, donations in memory for the church.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020