Maria Spearman

Notice

Maria Spearman Notice
SPEARMAN
Maria
The family of Maria sincerely thank
relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who attended the service and all who made donations in her memory.
Special thanks to Revd Karen Gardiner
for her words of comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks go to the manager and
team at The Moors Care Centre, Ripon
for their dedicated care and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020
