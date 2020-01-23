|
|
|
CALTIERI
MARIE AGNES
(NEE COOKSEY)
Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Died peacefully at Ashcroft House Care home on 11 January 2020
after suffering from dementia.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Haworth at 10:45 am on Thursday 30th January followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, any donations to Marie's favourite charities, "Toybox" or "Children in Distress".
A plate will be provided at the church for this purpose or may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 23, 2020