|
|
|
BERRY
Marjorie
(née Ashby)
1934 - 2020
Marjorie passed away suddenly
at Castle Grange Care Home on
Good Friday 10th April 2020.
Marjorie aged 85 formerly of Kirkheaton
and the Colne Valley.
Marjorie was a devoted and loving
mother of Clive Richard and Janet Elaine.
A dear mother in law of Angela and a
much loved nanna of Simon
and his new wife Rebecca.
A sister, sister in law, auntie, neighbour
and special friend to many.
A celebration service of Marjorie's life
will be held at Linthwaite Methodist Chapel at a future date.
However, due to the current circumstances the funeral will be held in private.
Donations (if so wished) to Candlelighters.
All enquiries to
Taylor Funeral Service,
Tel: (01484) 656165.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020