|
|
|
DANDY Marjorie Jean On August 25th 2020 at York Hospital,
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ernest,
loving auntie to Jane, Terence and Richard.
Funeral service and committal to take
place at All Saints Church, Foston on Tuesday September 22nd at 11am.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions please contact Lucy Steven at Crombie Wilkinson
for seating availability tel 01653 600070.
Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired will go to Jack Berry House.
All other enquiries please contact
S C Bainbridge Funeral Directors
tel 01653 692926.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020