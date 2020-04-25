|
|
|
LONGDIN
Marjorie
Peacefully, on 16th April, in hospital
and of Tickhill, aged 94 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John Longdin, dear mother of Wendy, Peter,
Richard and the late Christine, also a
much-loved grandma and great grandma.
A private funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Churchyard, Tickhill.
Donations if desired may be sent to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020