TUNE
Marjorie
(née Williamson)
Died peacefully on 2nd January 2020
in her 98th year.
Beloved wife of the late
Ronald Tune of Hemingbrough.
Dearly loved mother of Marian and son in law John, Grandma of Sarah and husband Mike, great grandma of Jessica and Lucy.
Funeral service on
Friday 24th January 2020.
Family gathering to walk to church
from Hearthstone Croft (bungalow)
Service at St Mary's Church, Hemingbrough at 12.30pm followed by
interment in the Churchyard.
Flowers accepted but donations
in lieu of flowers to Parkinsons UK
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020