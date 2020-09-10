Home

Mark Hick Notice
Hick Mark Wayne On September 4th, aged 44 years.
In St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.
Loving Husband to Vicky.
Adored and loved Dad to
Olivia and Charlotte.
Caring Son, Brother and Uncle.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Marys Church, Tadcaster on
Tuesday September 22nd at 12 noon, followed by cremation at
York Crematorium.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.
All enquiries to
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 10, 2020
